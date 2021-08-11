These Yamaha vehicles have become costlier in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 11, 2021, 04:13 pm

Yamaha announces a price-hike on select models in India

Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Yamaha has announced a price-hike on several of its two-wheelers in India, including the Fascino 125 Hybrid scooter as well as the FZS-FI V3, FZ-FI V3, and YZF R15 V3 motorbikes. The increase in price ranges from Rs. 2,000-2,500 and is likely due to the rising input costs and inflationary conditions induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are more details.

Vehicle #1

Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid: Now starts at Rs. 72,000

Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid has a kerb weight of 99kg

The Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid has become costlier by Rs. 2,000. It sits on an underbone chassis and features an all-LED lighting arrangement, alloy wheels, and a Bluetooth-enabled analog instrument console. The scooter draws power from a 125cc engine that produces 8hp/10.3Nm and is paired with a Smart Motor Generator System. It is offered in both disc and drum brake variants.

Vehicle #2

Yamaha FZ-FI V3: Now starts at Rs. 1,07,200

Yamaha FZ-FI V3 rides on 17-inch alloy wheels

The prices of Yamaha FZ-FI V3 have been increased by Rs. 2,500. It gets a wide handlebar, a 13-liter fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, and has a kerb weight of 135kg. The two-wheeler is powered by a 149cc engine that churns out 12.2hp/13.3Nm. Rider's safety is taken care of by disc brakes on both the wheels, along with single-channel ABS.

Vehicle #3

Yamaha FZS-FI V3: Now starts at Rs. 1,10,700

Transmission duties on the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox

The Yamaha FZS-FI V3 has received a price-hike of Rs. 2,500. It offers an aggressive design with a muscular fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a digital instrument panel. The bike runs on a 149cc engine that delivers 12.2hp/13.3Nm. It is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels along with single-channel ABS for safety.

Vehicle #4

Yamaha YZF R15 V3: Now starts at Rs. 1,56,600

Yamaha YZF R15 V3 has a wheelbase of 1,325mm

Yamaha YZF R15 V3 bike has become dearer by Rs. 2,000. It sits on a deltabox chassis and houses a digital instrument console, an LED setup for lighting, telescopic forks on the front, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. The motorcycle is fueled by a 155cc mill that generates 18.3hp/14.1Nm. There are disc brakes on both the wheels for the rider's safety.