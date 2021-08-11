2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 goes official at Rs. 6.61 lakh

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched in India

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has launched the 2022 model of its Ninja 650 motorcycle in the Indian market. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 6.61 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike comes with a BS6-compliant 649cc engine and is offered in two new color options. In terms of features and specifications, it remains identical to the outgoing model. Here are more details.

Design

It sports twin LED headlamps and a TFT instrument console

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 rides on Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tires

The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 sits on a trellis high-tensile steel frame. It features a fully-faired design with a dual headlamp cluster, a muscular fuel tank, a split-style seat, and an upswept exhaust. It also houses an all-LED lighting setup and a 4.3-inch TFT instrument panel with smartphone connectivity. The bike is available in Pearl Robotic White and Lime Green color variants.

Information

A 66hp engine fuels the two-wheeler

The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 draws power from a 649cc, parallel-twin motor that generates 66hp of maximum power at 8,000rpm and 64Nm of peak torque at 6,700rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

Dual-channel ABS is offered for safety

For the rider's safety, the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 is equipped with dual disc brakes on the front and a single disc on the rear wheel, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650: Pricing and availability

In India, the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 is priced at Rs. 6.61 lakh (ex-showroom), making it Rs. 7,000 costlier than the outgoing model. As for the availability, deliveries for the two-wheeler will begin from early September.