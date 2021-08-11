Mahindra eKUV100 appears on official website; launch imminent

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 11, 2021, 01:44 pm

Mahindra eKUV100 spotted on Mahindra Electric site

Mahindra is expected to launch the eKUV100 model in India in the coming months. In the latest development, the four-wheeler has appeared in a promotional image on the Mahindra Electric website. It has already been showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and will likely pack a 15.9kWh battery which should provide a range of around 147km. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It'll have two charging ports, one on each front fender

The Mahindra eKUV100 will be based on the fuel-powered KUV100 NXT. It will feature a closed grille, a sculpted bonnet, swept back headlights, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it will house two charging ports, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, black wheel cladding, and designer wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler, wrap-around taillights, and a chrome plate will be available on the rear.

Information

A 54hp motor will power the vehicle

Mahindra eKUV100 will pack a 15.9kWh battery, coupled with an electric motor. The powertrain will produce a combined output of 54hp/120Nm and offer a range of around 147km. The battery could be charged from 0-80% in 55 minutes with a DC fast charger.

Interiors

Multiple airbags are expected to be offered for safety

The Mahindra eKUV100 will likely get a spacious cabin with a multifunctional steering wheel, automatic climate control, power windows, and key-less entry. It should also be equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, the car will provide multiple airbags, an engine immobilizer, crash sensors, ABS with EBD, and parking sensors.

Information

Mahindra eKUV100: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Mahindra eKUV100 will be announced at the time of its launch, which is likely to happen in the coming months. However, it might carry a price-tag of around Rs. 9-11 lakh (ex-showroom).