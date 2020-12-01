Kawasaki has launched the Ninja 250 motorcycle in Japan for the year 2021. It is offered in two color variants: Metallic Carbon Gray and Kawasaki Racing Team (KRT). The former has white and gray paintwork with red accents on the sides, while the latter features green and black paintwork with a red-white belly pan. However, mechanically it is the same as the outgoing model.

Design 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 250: At a glance

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 250 has an eye-catching design. It features a split-style seat, fairing integrated front blinkers, a sloping fuel tank, and an upswept exhaust. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. Optional accessories like a large windscreen, a DC power socket, a rear seat cowl, and a radiator screen are also available.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 250 draws power from a 248cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates 36.2hp of maximum power at 12,500rpm and 23Nm of peak torque at 10,000rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox along with an an assist slipper clutch.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Kawasaki Ninja 250 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the quarter-liter motorbike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?