2022 BMW F 750 GS and 850 GS break cover

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 21, 2021, 12:36 am

BMW reveals its 2022 F 750 GS and F 850 GS bikes

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the 2022 iterations of its F 750 GS and F 850 GS motorbikes. They should arrive in India by the end of this year. The two vehicles are now equipped with handguards and sport a triple black color scheme. The '40 years of GS' paintwork has been discontinued. In terms of engine and features, the bikes remain unchanged.

Design

The bikes offer full-LED lighting and a TFT instrument console

The 2022 BMW F 750 GS and F 850 GS have a muscular fuel tank, a prominent beak, a raised windshield, an upswept exhaust, and a pillion grab rail. They pack a TFT instrument cluster and a full-LED setup for lighting. The former is a road-oriented model and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels, while the latter is off-road biased and offers spoked wheels.

Information

They run on an 853cc engine mated to 6-speed gearbox

The 2022 BMW F 750 GS and F 850 GS draw power from a Euro 5-compliant 853cc, parallel-twin engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. In the former, the mill makes 76.4hp/83Nm, while in the latter it generates 94hp/92Nm.

Safety

They are equipped with telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 BMW F 750 GS and F 850 GS are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycles are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a cast aluminium dual swing arm on the rear.

Information

How much do they cost?

Pricing details of the 2022 BMW F 750 GS and F 850 GS are yet to be revealed. However, they should carry a premium over their previous-generation counterparts, which start at $10,995 (around Rs. 8.2 lakh) and $13,545 (roughly Rs. 10.11 lakh), respectively.