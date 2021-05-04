2021 BMW X3 crossover's design previewed in a leaked picture

German automaker BMW Motorrad should unveil the facelifted version of its X3 crossover soon.

In the latest development, an image of the upcoming car has surfaced online, highlighting key details of its design.

As per the picture, the car will have a revised grille and bumper, more angular headlights, dual-tone wheels, and a new exterior shade.

Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have a new kidney grille

The new BMW X3 will have a muscular bonnet, an updated kidney grille, a revised front bumper, sleek LED headlamps, and a new Green paint job.

It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and dual-tone alloy wheels with a blackened interior portion and machined finishing at the tips.

A revised bumper and updated LED taillights will be available on the rear.

Information

It should be offered with a choice of two engines

The new BMW X3 is likely to be available with two engine options: a 2.0-liter diesel mill that makes 188hp/400Nm and a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder petrol motor that generates 248hp/350Nm. The engines should be linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an AWD system.

Interiors

An infotainment console running on iDrive 8 software is expected

The interiors of the new BMW X3 have not been revealed. However, it should have a 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control.

It might house a bigger touchscreen infotainment console powered by the latest iDrive 8 software.

For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and crash sensors should be available.

Information

2021 BMW X3: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the new BMW X3 will be revealed at the time of unveiling. However, in India, it might carry some premium over the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 56.5 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).