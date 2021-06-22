2022 Honda Monkey bike, with Euro 5-compliant 124cc engine, unveiled

Japanese automaker Honda has unveiled the 2022 version of its Monkey motorbike. Its debut in India seems unlikely. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a sporty look and comes with an LCD instrument console as well as a full-LED lighting setup. It draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 124cc, air-cooled engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

The bike is offered in three shades

The 2022 Honda Monkey sits on a steel backbone frame and has a peanut-shaped fuel tank, a padded single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, and chromed mudguards. It packs an LCD instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on 12-inch wheels wrapped in block pattern tires. The bike is offered in Pearl Nebula Red, Banana Yellow, and Pearl Glittering Blue shades.

It is fueled by a 9hp, 124cc engine

The 2022 Honda Monkey draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 124cc, SOHC, air-cooled engine that generates 9.4hp of power at 6,750rpm and a peak torque of 11Nm at 5,500rpm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The bike has a claimed top-speed of 91km/h.

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 Honda Monkey is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with IMU-based ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by USD forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

2022 Honda Monkey: Pricing and availability

In the UK, the 2022 Honda Monkey carries a price-tag of £3,899 (around Rs. 4 lakh) and will go on sale in August. However, the bike will not make its way to India.