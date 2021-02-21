-
Yamaha mulling launch of MT-07 based sports bike, says reportLast updated on Feb 21, 2021, 05:35 pm
Japanese automaker Yamaha is reportedly planning to unveil a new motorbike based on the MT-07 naked streetfighter called the R7. It will sit between the R3 and R1 superbikes in the company's line-up.
As for the highlights, the upcoming two-wheeler will have a sporty look and shall come with many interesting features. It will run on a 689cc liquid-cooled DOHC engine.
Design
The bike will have a fully-faired design
The Yamaha R7 should sit on a diamond frame and have a fully-faired design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a stubby exhaust, and perhaps a raised windscreen, too.
The bike should also pack a digital instrument console and an all-LED setup for lighting. And, it should ride on designer alloy wheels.
Information
It will run on a 689cc liquid-cooled engine
The Yamaha R7 should draw power from a 689cc liquid-cooled DOHC engine sourced from the MT-07 that is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. In the MT-07, the mill churns out 73hp of maximum power and 67Nm of peak torque.
Safety
Dual-channel ABS will ensure safety
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha R7 should be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads.
Suspension duties on the motorcycle should be taken care of by 41mm KYB inverted front forks and a mono-shock unit with spring preload adjustment and rebound on the rear end.
Information
Yamaha R7: Pricing and availability
The Yamaha R7 should carry a slight premium over the MT-07, which comes with a starting price tag of $7,699 (approximately Rs. 5.6 lakh) in the US. However, the bike is unlikely to make its way to our shores.