Tata Motors will start accepting bookings for the 2021 Safari SUV in India from February 4. Interested buyers can book it at the company's authorized dealerships by paying a token amount of Rs. 30,000. As for the highlights, the car has an aggressive look, a 3-row cabin with a host of features, and draws power from a Fiat-sourced 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Tata Safari: At a glance

The 2021 Tata Safari is based on the Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture (OMEGARC) platform. It gets a chrome studded tri-arrow front grille, dual-tone front bumper, tall tailgate, roof spoiler, HID projector headlights, and twin light LED taillamps. The car is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. It comes in Royale Blue, Orcus White, and Daytona Gray colors.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Tata Safari draws power from a BS6-compliant Kryotec 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional 6-speed automatic torque converter gearbox. The mill makes 168hp of power and 350Nm of peak torque.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2021 Tata Safari has a 6/7-seater cabin with a dual-tone Oyster White color scheme, an Ashwood dashboard, Benecke Kaliko Oyster White leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, push-button start, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, and a 3-spoke steering wheel. It houses an 8.8-inch 'floating' infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility and support for iRA connected car technology.

Information What about the pricing?