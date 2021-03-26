-
Honda H'ness CB350 bike to become costlier from April 1
Japanese automaker Honda will increase the prices of its H'ness CB350 bike in India from April 1.
Following the latest price-revision, the two-wheeler will become costlier by Rs. 5,500 and should start at Rs. 1,92,000.
As for the highlights, the bike has an eye-catching design and draws power from a BS6-compliant 348.6cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine.
Here's our roundup.
Design
The bike has an all-LED setup for lighting
Honda H'ness CB350 is built on a half-duplex cradle frame and sports an old-school cruiser design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat, and a rounded headlight.
The bike packs a semi-digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, a full-LED lighting setup, and rides on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear alloy wheels.
It has a 15-liter fuel tank and weighs at 181kg.
Information
It is powered by a 21hp, 349cc engine
The Honda H'ness CB350 draws power from a BS6-compliant 348.6cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates 20.78hp of maximum power and 30Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch.
Safety
Dual-channel ABS is available for better handling
To ensure the rider's safety, the Honda H'ness CB350 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and traction control for improved handling on the roads.
Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.
Information
Honda H'ness CB350: Pricing and availability
At present, the DLX variant of the Honda H'ness CB350 is priced at Rs. 1,86,500 while the DLX Pro variant sports a price-figure of Rs. 1,92,500 (both prices, ex-showroom). It will become costlier from April 1.