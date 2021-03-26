Japanese automaker Honda will increase the prices of its H'ness CB350 bike in India from April 1.

Following the latest price-revision, the two-wheeler will become costlier by Rs. 5,500 and should start at Rs. 1,92,000.

As for the highlights, the bike has an eye-catching design and draws power from a BS6-compliant 348.6cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine.

Here's our roundup.