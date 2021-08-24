Audi 'grandsphere' concept car to be revealed on September 2

Aug 24, 2021

After showcasing the 'skysphere,' Audi is now set to unveil the second of its three futuristic concept cars on September 2. Known as the 'grandsphere,' the vehicle will look like a sleeker and larger version of the Audi A7 Sportback sedan without any internal combustion engine. The four-wheeler will also get a minimalist cabin and shall offer Level 4 autonomous driving capability.

Exteriors

The car will flaunt 'suicide doors' and a short hood

The Audi 'grandsphere' concept will have an imposing design, featuring a sloping roofline, a short bonnet, short front overhangs, and sleek headlights. On the sides, the vehicle will be flanked by 'suicide doors' that create a pillar-less entry and designer multi-spoke wheels. A raked windscreen and narrow wrap-around taillights will be available on the rear end of the four-wheeler.

Information

Audi 'grandsphere' concept-based EV will offer around 600km of range

The production version of the Audi 'grandsphere' concept, codenamed Landjet EV, will use Volkswagen Group's unified-cell battery technology. The powertrain will allow it to deliver a range of around 600km on the WLTP cycle. However, the power figures are yet to be disclosed.

Interiors

Octagonal steering wheel and a minimalist dashboard will be offered

Audi 'grandsphere' will have a luxurious cabin resembling a mobile living room. It shall get a tray between the seats for holding goods and a 2-spoke octagonal steering wheel for manual control. Multiple airbags and Level 4 autonomous driving features will ensure the passengers' safety. Instead of a screen-heavy dashboard, the four-wheeler will have a minimalist design to ensure a relaxed driving experience.

Information

Audi 'grandsphere': Availability

The Audi 'grandsphere' is a concept car and will break cover on September 2. The company will also showcase an 'urbansphere' crossover, which is expected to be revealed in late September or early October.