Hyundai i20 N Line debuts in India; bookings also open

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 24, 2021, 01:12 pm

South Korean automaker Hyundai has unveiled its i20 N Line hatchback in India. It can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships. As for the highlights, the performance-oriented vehicle has an aggressive design and an upmarket cabin with a host of features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 120hp of maximum power. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has twin-tip exhaust and 16-inch wheels

Hyundai i20 N Line has a sporty-looking grille with a 'checkered flag' design, 'N Line' badging, a dual-tone bumper, and a prominent splitter. It is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, side sills with red inserts, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Z-shaped taillights, bumper with a prominent diffuser, tailgate spoiler, and a twin-tip exhaust are available on the rear. It is offered in six color schemes.

Information

It runs on a 120hp, 1.0-liter engine

Hyundai i20 N Line draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 120hp and a peak torque of 172Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors

The vehicle gets five seats and a 7-speaker sound system

Hyundai i20 N Line has an all-black 5-seater cabin with red ambient lighting, single-pane sunroof, automatic climate control, wireless phone charging, and a 3-spoke steering wheel. It houses a 7-speaker Bose sound system, digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay, Blue Link, and Android Auto support. Six airbags, a rear-view camera, and electronic stability control ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

Hyundai i20 N Line: Pricing and availability

In India, the Hyundai i20 N Line can be booked on payment of Rs. 25,000 and is likely to be launched in September. It is expected to cost Rs. 1-1.5 lakh more than the Asta(O) turbo-DCT variant priced at Rs. 11.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).