2021 Hyundai i20 v/s Volkswagen Polo TSI: Which is better?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Twitter Last updated on May 27, 2021, 11:55 am

Turbocharged petrol engines are increasingly becoming the new norm for premium hatchbacks. These engines deliver performance as well as excellent fuel efficiency while being easier to drive. Currently, the Hyundai i20 and Volkswagen Polo are the most popular options in the hatchback segment as both appeal to the enthusiast with their turbocharged petrol variants. But which one should you buy? Here's our comparison.

Exteriors

Both the cars feature a sporty design language

Both the Hyundai i20 as well as the Volkswagen Polo feature a sporty design language with crisp detailing and aggressive lines. Dimensions-wise, the i20 is much longer, wider and taller than its German rival. However, the Polo, with its timeless silhouette and classic hatchback styling, still looks good and manages to compete with the more extrovert and edgy i20.

Interiors

i20 has more space while Polo feels better built

Inside, the i20 immediately impresses with its bigger touchscreen and a more modern cabin design. The interiors of the Polo are a bit restrained but as far as build quality is concerned, it seems to have an edge over Hyundai's popular hatchback. That said, the i20 is more spacious with its longer wheelbase and bigger dimensions whereas the Polo feels a bit cramped.

Features

From connected car technology to cruise control

The new i20 has a host of equipment and features, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console, an electric sunroof, connected car technology, a rear-view camera, automatic climate control, cruise control, wireless charging, and a tire pressure monitoring system. In comparison, the Polo misses out on some key features like a rear-view camera but has connected car technology, climate control, and cruise control.

Performance

They boast of a strong performance

Both the cars come with a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine, which delivers 110hp/175Nm on the Polo and 120hp/172Nm in case of the i20. Gearbox options for the Polo include a manual gearbox and a torque converter automatic whereas the i20 comes with an iMT and a DCT transmission. In terms of driving experience, both the cars are quick with a strong power delivery.

Ride and handling

Both offer precise handling and good high speed stability

Both the i20 and Polo will leave you impressed with their high speed stability and handling. The Polo has a heavier steering with more feedback, while the i20 cruises effortlessly at high speeds. Talking about fuel economy, the i20 edges ahead with an official figure of 20.25km/l, while the Polo delivers 18.24km/l. However, in real-world conditions, those figures can vary a lot.

Our verdict

Which one should you buy?

The Volkswagen Polo (Rs. 6.9-9.9 lakh) is a lot cheaper than the Hyundai i20 (Rs. 8.8-11.3 lakh) but the latter does justify its price-tag with several new-age features and a roomier cabin. The Polo is the driver's choice with its sportier steering and handling characteristics whereas the i20 is the all-rounder with a bigger focus on cabin design, space, as well as driveability.