2021 Triumph Speed Twin to be launched on August 31

British automaker Triumph Motorcycles will launch its 2021 Speed Twin motorbike in India on August 31. To recall, it was unveiled earlier this year and its bookings are open. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler sports cosmetic changes and is fueled by a 1,200cc, parallel-twin engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has full-LED lighting and 17-inch wheels

The 2021 Triumph Speed Twin sits on a tubular frame and has a teardrop-shaped 14.5-liter fuel tank, a flat-type seat with a ribbed pattern, an upswept exhaust with a brushed aluminium finish, and a rounded headlight. The bike packs a twin-pod semi-digital instrument cluster and a full-LED setup for lighting. It rides on 17-inch lightweight cast aluminium wheels wrapped in Metzeler Racetec RR tires.

Information

It runs on a 99hp, 1,200cc engine

In India, the 2021 Triumph Speed Twin will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1,200cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 99hp at 7,250rpm and 112Nm of peak torque at 4,250rpm.

Performance

It gets three ride modes

In terms of safety equipment, the Triumph Speed Twin is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and switchable traction control. It also gets three riding modes: Rain, Road, and Sport. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 43mm Marzocchi front forks and twin shock absorbers with adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information

Triumph Speed Twin: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2021 Triumph Speed Twin in India will be announced at the launch event on August 31. However, the bike is expected to cost around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).