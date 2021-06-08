2021 Triumph Speed Twin's pre-bookings now open in India

Triumph Motorcycles has started accepting pre-bookings for its 2021 Speed Twin bike in India. Interested buyers can book the two-wheeler at any Triumph dealership against a token amount of Rs. 50,000. For the unversed, the 2021 Speed Twin was unveiled last week. It is already listed on the company's Indian website and is expected to be launched in the coming weeks. Here's our roundup

Design

It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels

The 2021 Triumph Speed Twin sits on a tubular steel frame and has a classic naked design. It features a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat, an upswept exhaust, a circular headlamp, a digital-analog instrument cluster, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. The bike is offered in Jet Black, Red Hopper, and Matte Storm Gray color options.

Information

The motorcycle runs on 98.6hp, 1,200cc engine

The 2021 Triumph Speed Twin draws power from a 1,200cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, SOHC engine that delivers 98.6hp of power at 7,250rpm and 112Nm of peak torque at 4,250rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure rider's safety

On the safety front, the 2021 Triumph Speed Twin is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads and updated riding modes. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by 43mm USD Marzocchi forks on the front and twin shockers with an adjustable preload on the rear side.

Information

2021 Triumph Speed Twin: Pricing

The pricing details of the new Triumph Speed Twin in India will be announced at the time of its launch in the coming weeks. For reference, in the UK, it starts at £11,000 (roughly Rs. 11.35 lakh).