MG Hector fails conformity test, 14,000 units to be recalled

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 10, 2021, 05:52 pm

MG Hector DCT fails CoP test; 14,000 units to be recalled

MG Motor will recall 14,000 BS6-compliant DCT (Dual-Clutch Transmission) units of the Hector SUV because they have failed the Conformity of Production (CoP) tests. The affected units will be reflashed with a new software and the process should be completed by December. Once the solution is formally approved, owners of the affected cars will be informed and their cars will undergo a software update.

Information

What is the issue?

In a CoP test conducted by International Centre for Automotive Technology (iCAT) at Manesar, Haryana, the models showed variations in Hydrocarbon and NOx values. The sample cars were taken from the factory and a software glitch was found to be the reason behind the variations.

Exteriors

The car sports LED headlights and 18-inch wheels

As far as its specifications are concerned, the MG Hector has a sculpted bonnet, a large black grille, a silvered skid plate, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, and wrap-around LED taillamps. On the sides, the car is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch designer alloy wheels. The vehicle has a wheelbase of 2,750mm and a ground clearance of 192mm.

Information

It is available with three engine choices

MG Hector is offered with three BS6-compliant engine options: a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel mill that generates 168hp/350Nm, a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol motor that makes 141hp/250Nm, and a 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid unit that churns out 141hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, DCT, and 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle offers a sunroof and five seats

The MG Hector has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring a sunroof, automatic climate control, ventilated seats, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It houses a 10.39-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Six airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and electronic stability control ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

MG Hector: Pricing

In India, the MG Hector SUV starts at Rs. 13.49 lakh for the base-end Style MT model and goes up to Rs. 19.2 lakh for the Sharp Diesel MT variant (both prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).