Tata Safari XTA+ variant goes official at Rs. 20.08 lakh

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 10, 2021, 04:36 pm

Tata Motors has introduced a new XTA+ variant for its flagship Safari SUV in India. It is priced at Rs. 20.08 lakh (ex-showroom) and sits between the XMA and XZA trims. As for the highlights, Tata Safari XTA+ gets a panoramic sunroof, a 6-speed automatic transmission, iRA connected car technology, and a host of safety features. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The car rides on 18-inch alloy wheels

The Tata Safari XTA+ features an eye-catching look with a muscular bonnet, a chrome grille, sleek projector headlamps, and silvered skid plates. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. A shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, a window wiper, and wrap-around LED taillights are present on the rear section of the vehicle.

Information

A 2.0-liter diesel engine fuels the car

The Tata Safari XTA+ draws power from a 2.0-liter diesel motor that produces 168hp of power and 350Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors

There is a 7.0-inch touchscreen panel

The Tata Safari XTA+ offers a spacious cabin with a panoramic sunroof, a multifunctional steering wheel, ambient lighting, push start/stop button, and cruise control. It also packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and iRA connected car technology. For safety, the car provides dual airbags, a rear-view camera, traction control, hill hold control, and ABS with EBD.

Information

Tata Safari XTA+: Pricing

The Tata Safari XTA+ carries a price-tag of Rs. 20.08 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price, it is Rs. 87,000 cheaper than the higher-spec XZA trim.