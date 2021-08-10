Tata Harrier XTA+ variant goes official at Rs. 19.14 lakh

Tata Motors has launched an XTA+ variant of its Harrier SUV in India. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 19.14 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in both regular as well as Dark options. As for the highlights, the XTA+ trim gets a panoramic sunroof and a 6-speed automatic transmission. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter Kryotec diesel engine. Here are more details.

The car sports projector headlights and 17-inch wheels

The Tata Harrier XTA+ is based on the OMEGARC platform and has a muscular hood, a blacked-out grille, and sleek projector headlights with dual-function LED DRLs. On the sides, the car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels Wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

It runs on a 168hp, 2.0-liter engine

The Tata Harrier XTA+ is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter Kryotec diesel engine that generates 168hp of maximum power at 3,750rpm and 350Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. The mill is paired to a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Dual front airbags and a 7.0-inch infotainment console are offered

The Tata Harrier XTA+ has a spacious cabin, featuring a panoramic sunroof, auto climate control, an 8-speaker sound system, and a power steering wheel. It packs a 'floating' 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. To ensure the safety of the passengers, dual front airbags, a reverse parking camera, and an electronic stability program are available.

Tata Harrier XTA+: Pricing

In India, the Tata Harrier XTA+ costs Rs. 19.14 lakh for the regular variant and Rs. 19.34 lakh for the Dark edition. Meanwhile, the standard Harrier falls in the Rs. 14.39-21.09 lakh price-bracket (all prices, ex-showroom).