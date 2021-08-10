Maruti Suzuki introduces attractive discounts for August 2021

Maruti Suzuki cars attract huge benefits in India this month

In a bid to increase sales this month, Maruti Suzuki has announced huge discounts and offers on a number of models available at both Arena and NEXA dealerships in India. These benefits are valid till the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, as well as corporate benefits. Here are more details.

Car #1

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800: Price starts at Rs. 2.99 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 has a wheelbase of 2,360mm

The Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 is available with discounts worth Rs. 43,000, including Rs. 25,000 cash discount. It features a compact design with a narrow grille, a large air vent, and 12-inch wheels. Inside, there is a 4-seater cabin with a power steering wheel and two airbags. The car runs on a 796cc petrol engine which generates 47.3hp of power and 69Nm of torque.

Car #2

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Price begins at Rs. 3.78 lakh

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso offers both manual and automatic transmission

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is offered with benefits of up to Rs. 48,000. It has a boxy stance with a flat bonnet, adjustable headlights, and 14-inch wheels. There is a 4-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, rear parking sensors, and two speakers. The vehicle draws power from a 998cc petrol motor that delivers 67.05hp of maximum power and 90Nm of peak torque.

Car #3

Maruti Suzuki Swift: Price starts at Rs. 5.81 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Swift provides auto climate control

Maruti Suzuki is offering the Swift hatchback with discounts worth Rs. 49,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. It has a sporty design with a large blacked-out grille and swept back headlights. The 5-seater cabin houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console and a rear-view camera. The four-wheeler is fueled by a 1.2-liter petrol mill that produces 88.5hp of power and 113Nm of torque.

Car #4

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Price begins at Rs. 8.39 lakh

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross sports dual airbags for safety

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is up for purchase with benefits of up to Rs. 57,500. It offers an attractive look with a chrome grille, silvered roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and projector headlamps. Inside the cabin, there are five seats, an adjustable steering wheel, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen. The SUV is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol engine that makes 103.2hp/138Nm.