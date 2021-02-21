The Tata Tiago Limited Edition hatchback, which was launched in India in January, has started arriving at dealerships. It is based on the standard model's XT trim and comes in three colors. As for the highlights, the vehicle sports a refreshed look and comes with new features. It draws power from the same BS6-compliant 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors The car rides on 14-inch alloy wheels

The Tata Tiago Limited Edition has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, a wide air dam, angular halogen headlights, and wrap-around taillights. It is flanked by body-colored B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and black-colored 14-inch alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,400mm and a ground clearance of 170mm. The car comes in three colors: Daytona Grey, Flame Red, and Pearlescent White.

Information Power and performance

The Tata Tiago Limited Edition draws power from the same BS6-compliant 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 86hp and 113Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox, which sends power to the front wheels.

Interiors It gets an infotainment console with voice command support

The Tata Tiago Limited Edition has a 5-seater cabin with a rear parcel tray, fabric upholstery, rear parking sensors, key-less entry, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It houses a 5.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for a voice command system. Moreover, the safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, engine immobilizer, and "Follow Me Home" headlamps.

Information Tata Tiago Limited Edition: Pricing and availability