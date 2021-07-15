Kia Carnival Hi Limousine, with a luxurious 4-seater cabin, unveiled

Kia Motors has unveiled a Hi Limousine variant of its fourth-generation Carnival MPV. It is unlikely to arrive in India. As for the highlights, the model offers retuned suspension and a 4-seater cabin with a host of unique features for rear-seat passengers. It draws power from a 3.5-liter, SmartStream V6 petrol engine mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Here are more details.

The car has a chromed mesh grille and 19-inch wheels

The Kia Carnival Hi Limousine has a muscular hood, a chromed mesh grille, a wide air dam, and sleek headlights. On the sides, the car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, side steppers, and designer 19-inch wheels. A full-width taillight, 'Carnival' badging, and a silvered skid plate are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

It runs on a 290hp, 3.5-liter engine

Kia Carnival Hi Limousine draws power from a 3.5-liter, SmartStream V6 petrol engine that generates 290hp/355Nm and is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The suspension setup has also been retuned to provide a plush ride quality.

The vehicle offers aircraft-style seats and a foot massager

Kia Carnival Hi Limousine has an upscale 4-seater cabin, featuring two huge aircraft-style seats with 'Premium Relaxation Seat' function, dedicated tray tables for the second row, a wireless charging pad, and heated/cooled cup holders. A cold/hot cabinet for storing beverages, a foot massager, a 7.0-inch touchscreen for controlling various car functions, and a 21.5-inch smart monitor on the ceiling are also available.

Kia Carnival Hi Limousine: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Kia Carnival Hi Limousine carries a price-tag of $77,000 (around Rs. 57 lakh). However, no details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the MPV in India are currently available.