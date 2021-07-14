Audi Grand Sphere concept car previewed in teaser images

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 14, 2021, 04:43 pm

Prior to its debut at the IAA show in Munich this September, German automaker Audi has released teaser images of its Grand Sphere concept car. As per the pictures, the vehicle will look like a futuristic A7 Sportback without any combustion engine. It will also have a spacious and minimalist cabin, and shall offer Level 4 autonomous driving features. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have a sloping roofline and short bonnet

The Audi Grand Sphere concept will have a head-turning look, featuring a sloping roofline, a short hood, and sleek headlights. The front overhangs will also be short. On the sides, the car will be flanked by 'suicide doors' and designer multi-spoke wheels. A raked windscreen and narrow taillamps will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

Grand Sphere concept-based EV will deliver around 600km of range

The Grand Sphere concept-based EV, codenamed Landjet, will use Volkswagen Group's unified-cell battery technology that will allow it to offer a range of roughly 600km on the WLTP cycle. However, the power figures are yet to be revealed.

Interiors

It will offer a minimalist dashboard and 2-spoke steering wheel

Audi Grand Sphere concept will have a luxurious cabin envisioned like a living room. It shall feature a 2-spoke octagonal steering wheel and a tray between the seats for holding goods. Unlike the current-generation cars with a screen-heavy dashboard, the concept will have a minimalist design to ensure a relaxed driving experience. Multiple airbags and Level 4 autonomous driving features will also be available.

Information

Audi Grand Sphere: Availability

The Audi Grand Sphere will be a concept car and shall debut in September. The brand will also showcase a sleek coupe called Sky Sphere in August and a compact concept vehicle called Urban Sphere in 2022.