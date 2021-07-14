2021 Land Rover Discovery launched at Rs. 88 lakh

Land Rover has launched the 2021 iteration of its Discovery SUV in India with a price-tag of Rs. 88.06 lakh. To recall, it was unveiled in November last year with a bunch of cosmetic tweaks and a new Pivi Pro infotainment system inside the cabin. The 2021 Land Rover Discovery is offered with three BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engine choices. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It sports Matrix LED headlights and rides on 20-inch wheels

The 2021 Land Rover Discovery features an off-road-friendly design with a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out grille, 20-inch alloy wheels, and Matrix LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs. It gets a shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, a hands-free tailgate, and wrap-around LED taillamps on the rear section. The four-wheeler is available in Discovery and Discovery R-Dynamic trims.

Information

The car is offered with three engine options

The 2021 Land Rover Discovery comes with three BS6-compliant engine choices, including a 2.0-liter petrol motor that makes 296hp/400Nm, a 3.0-liter petrol mill that generates 355hp/500Nm, and a 3.0-liter diesel unit that delivers 296hp/650Nm. Transmission duties are handled by an automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The cabin has 4-zone climate control and onboard W-Fi hotspot

The 2021 Land Rover Discovery provides an upscale 7-seater cabin with 4-zone climate control, onboard 4G Wi-Fi hotspot, an air purifier, and Intelligent Seat Fold technology for configuring the seat layout using the central touchscreen. It also houses a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster and an 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. The off-roader packs eight airbags and boasts a 5-star safety rating from Euro NCAP.

Information

2021 Land Rover Discovery: Pricing

In India, the 2021 Land Rover Discovery carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 88.06 lakh (ex-showroom). The Discovery and Discovery R-Dynamic trims are further divided into S, SE, and HSE variants.