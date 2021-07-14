This becomes first LEGO model to lap around real circuit

LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE becomes the first LEGO car to lap a real circuit

LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE "AF Corse #51" has become the first LEGO model to lap around a race track, speeding over 200km/h at the iconic Modena circuit in Italy. This was done by mounting the toy car on a real Ferrari 488 GTE that was driven by Ferrari driver Giancarlo Fisichella. However, the lap time has not been disclosed. Here are more details.

Two drones, eight cameras were used to record the journey

Using a specially designed mechanical arm, the LEGO model was fitted onto the front of the car. Two drones and eight cameras were used to document the milestone from every point of view. LEGO will use the sounds and pictures captured by the cameras and edit them to create a video so that viewers can feel as if they were part of the journey.

'The LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE has finally come alive'

"LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE is so similar to the real one, and all that it needed to really come alive was to be able to speed through a real racing car circuit and today it has happened," said Camillo Mazzola, MD, LEGO Group Italy.

Here's a look at the LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE

Launched in November 2020, the LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE is 48cm long and is built using 1,677 LEGO Technic pieces. The toy is finished in a Rosso Corsa red shade and sports the original race number, sponsor stickers, and tricolor graphics. It also comes with a steering wheel, prancing horse badge, a working V8 engine, and a front as well as rear suspension.

Ferrari 488 GTE is fueled by a 4.0-liter V8 engine

The real Ferrari 488 GTE has a sloping roofline, a lengthy hood, sleek headlights, a prominent front splitter, a large rear wing, and 18-inch wheels. Inside, there is a 2-seater cabin with a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas and a racing-type steering wheel. It draws power from a 4.0-liter, bi-turbo V8 engine that generates 600hp of power and 700Nm torque.