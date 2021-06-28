SKODA KUSHAQ SUV launched in India at Rs. 10.5 lakh
Czech automaker SKODA has launched its KUSHAQ SUV in India. Its price starts at Rs. 10.5 lakh and is offered in three trims: ACTIVE, AMBITION, and STYLE. As for the highlights, the car has an imposing design and an upmarket cabin with a host of features. It is offered with a choice of two BS6-compliant petrol engines. Here are more details.
The car has a butterfly grille and silvered skid plates
The SKODA KUSHAQ is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform. It features a muscular hood, a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille, narrow headlamps, wrap-around taillights, and silver-finished skid plates. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. The car is available in five shades: Honey Orange, Brilliant Silver, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel, and Candy White.
There are two engine choices on offer
The SKODA KUSHAQ is offered with a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter petrol engine that generates 113.4hp/178Nm and a 1.5-liter petrol mill that makes 148hp/250Nm. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic torque converter, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.
The vehicle has a sunroof and a 10.0-inch infotainment panel
SKODA KUSHAQ has a spacious cabin with ventilated front seats, a sunroof, leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, in-car Wi-Fi, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The car houses a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Six airbags, a multi-collision braking system, a tire pressure monitoring system, hill start assist, and electronic stability control ensure the safety of the passengers.
SKODA KUSHAQ: Pricing
In India, the SKODA KUSHAQ SUV starts at Rs. 10.5 lakh for the base ACTIVE 1.0 TSI MT model and goes up to Rs. 17.6 lakh for the range-topping STYLE 1.5 TSI DSG variant (all prices, ex-showroom).