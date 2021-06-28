BMW 5 Series (facelift) review: Should you buy it?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Twitter Last updated on Jun 28, 2021, 11:21 am

2021 BMW 5 Series starts at Rs. 62.9 lakh for the 530i petrol model

The BMW 5 Series has always been the quintessential sports sedan with its potent mix of performance, luxury, and comfort. However, with new competition coming in thick and fast, the German luxury automaker has just launched a facelifted version with numerous updates. The BMW 5 Series (facelift) comes with new features, tweaked styling as well as more technology. Here's our review.

Exteriors

The car has a bigger grille and new headlamps

As is the case with any new BMW, the grille is always the biggest talking point. With the 5 Series (facelift), you get a bigger kidney grille which sits lower and enhances the stance of the car. The grille has a single-frame design, which complements the new headlamps. The rear section has been updated with new taillamps while 18-inch alloy wheels are now standard.

Interiors

The cabin has excellent quality along with decent space

Inside, the facelifted 5 Series has a high quality cabin with a sportier vibe. The changes are concentrated toward the infotainment system, which now includes a bigger touchscreen unit with the latest iDrive interface. Even the instrument cluster has been updated. Upholstery choices include Nappa leather and synthetic leather. The space on offer is decent but the rear headroom feels a tad bit limited.

Features

From 4-zone climate control to a 360-degree-view camera

The 5 Series (facelift) offers an extensive feature list which has been updated with some significant additions. There is a new 12.3-inch touchscreen console, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless smartphone connectivity, 4-zone climate control, an electric sunroof, a 360-degree-view camera, a Harman Kardon audio system, and wireless charging. It also offers gesture control wherein you can control some car functions by hand gestures.

Performance

The turbocharged petrol engine has a strong power delivery

The BMW 5 Series (facelift) is offered with three engine options: a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol with 252hp/350Nm, a 2.0-liter diesel with 190hp/400Nm, and a 3.0-liter diesel unit with 265hp/620Nm. An 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox is standard. We drove the 530i petrol variant and it impressed us with its strong acceleration. The 530i also cruises effortlessly while the agile handling is its most impressive attribute.

Our verdict

Is it worth your money?

The BMW 5 Series (facelift) starts at Rs. 62.9 lakh for the 530i petrol and goes up to Rs. 71.9 lakh for the top-end diesel trim (both prices, ex-showroom). Overall, BMW has certainly improved the 5 Series with feature upgrades while the core ethos of the car remains the same. It is quite simply the most driver-focused executive luxury sedan currently on sale.