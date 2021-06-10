2022 Jaguar I-PACE SUV, with some tech updates, goes official

Jaguar unveils 2022 version of I-PACE SUV

Jaguar has unveiled the 2022 iteration of its I-PACE electric crossover. It is offered in a single HSE trim and will go on sale later this year. As for the highlights, the vehicle looks similar to its predecessor but offers a refreshed cabin with some new features. It draws power from two electric motors and promises a range of 377km. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car is available in four colors

The 2022 Jaguar I-PACE has a muscular hood, a large grille finished in Atlas Gray, adaptive LED headlights, and 20-inch wheels. An optional Bright Pack package that includes a Noble Chrome grille surround, Satin Chrome window surrounds, and Atlas Gray rear diffuser as well as ORVM caps is also available. The car comes in four shades: Aruba, Portofino Blue, Caldera Red, and Eiger Gray.

Interiors

The vehicle has a new Pivi Pro infotainment system

The 2022 Jaguar I-PACE has a spacious cabin with 16-way heated and cooled leather front seats, a 16-speaker premium sound system, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a new Pivi Pro infotainment system with dual-phone Bluetooth integration and support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Multiple airbags, adaptive cruise control, and Lane Keep Assist ensure the passengers' safety.

Performance

It is fueled by a 394hp electric powertrain

The 2022 Jaguar I-PACE runs on a twin motor electric powertrain that generates 394hp of power and allows the car to sprint from 0-96km/h in just 4.5 seconds. It also delivers a range of 377km. The vehicle is equipped with an 11kW charger, which juices up the battery pack for a range of up to 101km in 15 minutes.

Information

2022 Jaguar I-PACE: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2022 Jaguar I-PACE carries a starting price-tag of $69,900 (roughly Rs. 51 lakh) and will go on sale later this year. It will be sold with an 8-year/1.6 lakh kilometer battery warranty.