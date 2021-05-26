Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious is a limited-run streetwear-inspired car

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 26, 2021, 02:29 pm

Maserati reveals limited-run Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious model

Maserati, in association with streetwear fashion brand CANOTWAIT_, has revealed a limited-run variant of the Ghibli Hybrid for the Chinese market. Only eight units of the car will be sold. Called Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious, the ultra-premium four-wheeler is built as part of the Italian automaker's Fuoriserie customization program. It sports purple paintwork and cosmetic updates both inside and out. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a "Digital Aurora" coating on the body

Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a wide grille with vertical slats, sleek headlights, and a wide air dam. There is a "Digital Aurora" coating on the body which blends the purple paint with bluish hints and pink glass flakes pigment. It also has 20-inch Teseo wheels finished in Dark Miron, wrap-around taillights, and CANOTWAIT_ badges.

Interiors

The vehicle might offer a 10.1-inch infotainment system

Details regarding the interiors of Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious are pretty scarce. However, it is expected to have a premium cabin with auto climate control, five seats, CANOTWAIT_ badges, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It is likely to house a fully digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch infotainment system with support for Maserati Connect. Multiple airbags and a rear-view camera should also be available.

Performance

It is fueled by a 330hp, 2.0-liter engine

The Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious runs on a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine linked to a mild-hybrid setup and an 8-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties. The mill generates 330hp of power at 5,750rpm and 450Nm of peak torque at 4,000rpm. It allows the car to attain a top-speed of 255km/h and sprint from 0-100km/h in just 5.7 seconds.

Information

Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious: Pricing and availability

The pricing details of the Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious are yet to be announced. However, it will carry some premium over the standard model which costs $72,000 (roughly Rs. 52.3 lakh).