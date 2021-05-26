Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious is a limited-run streetwear-inspired car
Maserati, in association with streetwear fashion brand CANOTWAIT_, has revealed a limited-run variant of the Ghibli Hybrid for the Chinese market. Only eight units of the car will be sold. Called Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious, the ultra-premium four-wheeler is built as part of the Italian automaker's Fuoriserie customization program. It sports purple paintwork and cosmetic updates both inside and out. Here are more details.
The car has a "Digital Aurora" coating on the body
Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a wide grille with vertical slats, sleek headlights, and a wide air dam. There is a "Digital Aurora" coating on the body which blends the purple paint with bluish hints and pink glass flakes pigment. It also has 20-inch Teseo wheels finished in Dark Miron, wrap-around taillights, and CANOTWAIT_ badges.
The vehicle might offer a 10.1-inch infotainment system
Details regarding the interiors of Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious are pretty scarce. However, it is expected to have a premium cabin with auto climate control, five seats, CANOTWAIT_ badges, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It is likely to house a fully digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch infotainment system with support for Maserati Connect. Multiple airbags and a rear-view camera should also be available.
It is fueled by a 330hp, 2.0-liter engine
The Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious runs on a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine linked to a mild-hybrid setup and an 8-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties. The mill generates 330hp of power at 5,750rpm and 450Nm of peak torque at 4,000rpm. It allows the car to attain a top-speed of 255km/h and sprint from 0-100km/h in just 5.7 seconds.
Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious: Pricing and availability
The pricing details of the Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious are yet to be announced. However, it will carry some premium over the standard model which costs $72,000 (roughly Rs. 52.3 lakh).