Bentley Bentayga S debuts with a 542hp, V8 engine

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on May 26, 2021, 12:00 pm

Bentley Bentayga S launched with powerful engine and performance upgrades

As an addition to the updated Bentayga range, British automaker Bentley has introduced the Bentayga S model with nifty performance upgrades. It comes with a few cosmetic changes over the other models, a premium and feature-rich cabin, a V8 twin-turbo motor, and a Bentley Dynamic Ride system that provides improved handling on the corners. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It has a large black mesh grille and circular headlights

The Bentley Bentayga S features an attractive design with a rectangular blacked-out grille, a wide air dam, a muscular bonnet, and circular headlights. A roof-mounted spoiler, oval-shaped sleek taillights, and split exhaust tailpipes are present on the rear section. On the sides, the car is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer wheels.

Interiors

The SUV offers an upscale cabin with leather seats

The Bentley Bentayga S offers a luxurious cabin with a dual-tone color scheme, S badging on the leather seats and dashboard, a panoramic sunroof, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It also houses a large touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity features. For safety, the four-wheeler has multiple airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, ABS with EBD, and traction control.

Engine

It runs on a 542hp, 4.0-liter engine

The Bentley Bentayga S draws power from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 motor that delivers 542hp/770Nm. It can run from 0-100km/h in around 4.4 seconds and has a top-speed of 290km/h. The SUV also gets an anti-roll Dynamic Ride system that uses a 48V battery to apply up to 1,300Nm of torque in just 0.3 seconds to offset lateral rolling forces on the corners.

Information

Bentley Bentayga S: Pricing

As for the pocket-pinch, the Bentley Bentayga S carries a starting price-tag of £1,79,600 (roughly Rs. 1.85 crore) in the UK. The SUV will rival the likes of Aston Martin DBX, Lamborghini Urus, and Audi RSQ8.