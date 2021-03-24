-
Lamborghini Urus SUV sets new record, clocks 298km/h on iceLast updated on Mar 24, 2021, 02:26 pm
-
At the 'Day of Speed' event in Russia, the Lamborghini Urus SUV with Andrey Leontyev behind the wheel, has set a new speed record on ice by clocking 298km/h.
This is the first instance of the Italian automaker taking part in the annual festival organized by LAV-racing company, which is dedicated to setting speed records on ice.
Here are more details.
-
-
Feats
The car recorded a faster top-speed during practice
-
The event was held at Lake Baikal in Russia, known as the world's largest and deepest freshwater lake.
During practice runs, the Urus recorded a faster speed by clocking 302km/h. The car also set a 1km record at an average speed of 114km/h from a standstill.
Despite the significant warming of the ice and other precarious conditions, the feat was still managed.
-
Information
Official data will be released in April
-
Russian driver Andrey Leontyev, who is an 18-time 'Days of Speed' record-holder, was behind the wheel of the Urus. The Russian Automobile Federation (RAF) and the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) supervised the claimed record-setting run and shall release the official data next month.
-
Other players
Audi RS6 clocked 335.7km/h on ice in 2013
-
Meanwhile, in 2013, at Finland's Gulf of Bothnia, the Audi RS6 had clocked the fastest recorded speed on ice (335.7km/h). However, the authenticity of the record has not been validated by any credible automotive body.
Not everyone seems to be interested in these top-speed records as Callaway Cars - known for its record-setter Callaway SledgeHammer - have called them "largely a waste of time."
-
Features
Here's a look at the Lamborghini Urus
-
The Lamborghini Urus features a sloping roofline, a honeycomb mesh grille, sleek headlights, and multi-spoke alloy wheels.
Inside, there is a luxurious 5-seater cabin with a touchscreen infotainment system, parking sensors, and multiple airbags.
It draws power from a 4.0-liter Twin Turbo V8 engine linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The mill makes 641hp of maximum power and 850Nm of peak torque.