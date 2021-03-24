At the 'Day of Speed' event in Russia, the Lamborghini Urus SUV with Andrey Leontyev behind the wheel, has set a new speed record on ice by clocking 298km/h. This is the first instance of the Italian automaker taking part in the annual festival organized by LAV-racing company, which is dedicated to setting speed records on ice. Here are more details.

Feats The car recorded a faster top-speed during practice

The event was held at Lake Baikal in Russia, known as the world's largest and deepest freshwater lake. During practice runs, the Urus recorded a faster speed by clocking 302km/h. The car also set a 1km record at an average speed of 114km/h from a standstill. Despite the significant warming of the ice and other precarious conditions, the feat was still managed.

Information Official data will be released in April

Russian driver Andrey Leontyev, who is an 18-time 'Days of Speed' record-holder, was behind the wheel of the Urus. The Russian Automobile Federation (RAF) and the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) supervised the claimed record-setting run and shall release the official data next month.

Other players Audi RS6 clocked 335.7km/h on ice in 2013

Meanwhile, in 2013, at Finland's Gulf of Bothnia, the Audi RS6 had clocked the fastest recorded speed on ice (335.7km/h). However, the authenticity of the record has not been validated by any credible automotive body. Not everyone seems to be interested in these top-speed records as Callaway Cars - known for its record-setter Callaway SledgeHammer - have called them "largely a waste of time."

Features Here's a look at the Lamborghini Urus