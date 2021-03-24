-
2022 GMC Terrain SUV, with new styling and features, revealedLast updated on Mar 24, 2021, 01:47 pm
GMC has revealed its 2022 Terrain SUV. It is offered in four trims: SLE, SLT, AT4, and Denali.
As for the highlights, the car has an aggressive look and an upmarket cabin with a host of features. It draws power from a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder turbocharged engine linked to a 9-speed automatic gearbox.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
The car sports a large grille with horizontal slats
Depending on trim, the 2022 GMC Terrain has a muscular bonnet, a grille with chrome slats, a wide air dam, a skid plate, and C-shaped IntelliBeam headlights.
On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, wheel arches, and 18/19-inch designer wheels.
C-shaped taillights and a window wiper are available on the rear end of the vehicle.
Information
It runs on a 170hp, 1.5-liter engine
The 2022 GMC Terrain draws power from a 1.5-liter, turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine that generates 170hp of maximum power and 275Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.
Interiors
The vehicle has a spacious cabin with many safety features
The 2022 GMC Terrain has a spacious cabin featuring a head-up display and a multifunctional steering wheel.
It houses an 8.0-inch instrument panel and an infotainment console with support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, lane assist with lane-departure warning, automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, and forward collision alert, among others.
Information
2022 GMC Terrain: Pricing and availability
In the US, the SLE, SLT, and AT4 trims of the 2022 Terrain will be up for grabs this summer while the Denali variant will arrive in autumn. It should carry a premium over the outgoing model which starts at $26,195 (approximately Rs. 19 lakh).