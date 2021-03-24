British automaker Bentley has revealed its Continental GT Speed coupe. It will go on sale later this year. As for the highlights, the premium four-wheeler sports cosmetic updates inside-out and comes with new features. It draws power from a 650hp, 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 engine and can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.5 seconds. Here are more details.

Exteriors The car sports a large blacked-out grille

The Bentley Continental GT Speed has an aggressive look, wearing a Dark Tint finish on the front grille, air vents, and side sills. The front bumper has a chromed 'Speed' badging. The two-door sedan also features rounded headlights, sleek ORVMs, sharp body lines, dark tint/gloss black wheel arches, and 22-inch wheels. Eye-shaped taillamps and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear.

Interiors The vehicle has a feature-packed, 4-seater cabin

Bentley Continental GT Speed has a luxurious 4-seater cabin, offering a dual-tone leather and Alcantara treatment on the seats, dashboard, and the steering wheel. An optional dark-tinted aluminium insert is available on the center console. It houses the brand's iconic rotating center display with Bluetooth support. For the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, traction control, a rear-view camera, and crash sensors are available.

Performance It runs on a 650hp, W12 engine

Bentley Continental GT Speed draws power from a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W12 engine that generates 650hp of power and 900Nm of torque. The mill is linked to an 8-speed DCT gearbox. The car sprints from 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds and has a top-speed of 335km/h. It also comes with Electronic All-Wheel Steering, Bentley Dynamic Ride, and a limited-slip differential for improved performance.

Information Bentley Continental GT Speed: Pricing and availability