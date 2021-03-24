-
Hero Destini 125 Platinum launched at Rs. 72,000 in IndiaLast updated on Mar 24, 2021, 11:29 am
Hero MotoCorp has launched a Platinum edition of its Destini 125 scooter in India.
The variant sports a matte black paintwork with white rim tape and brown inner panels. There are also several cosmetic changes such as chromed mirrors and a Platinum 3D logo.
However, its features and mechanical specifications are identical to the standard model.
Here are more details.
Design
The vehicle sports a lot of chrome elements
Hero Destini 125 Platinum has an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat-type seat with a pillion grab rail, and a 3D Platinum logo. It also comes with chromed handlebar ends, mirrors, muffler protector, and a fender stripe.
The scooter packs a semi-digital instrument console, a halogen headlamp, a bulb taillight, and rides on sheet metal wheels. It has a 5-liter fuel tank and weighs 114kg.
Information
It runs on a 9hp, 125cc engine
The Hero Destini 125 Platinum draws power from a BS6-compliant 125cc, fuel-injected engine that generates 9hp of power at 7,000rpm and 10.4Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm. The mill is linked to a CVT gearbox.
Safety
Drum brakes on both the wheels ensure safety
To ensure the rider's safety, the Hero Destini 125 Platinum is equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with an integrated braking system for better handling.
Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a unit swing with a spring-loaded hydraulic damper on the rear end.
Information
Hero Destini 125 Platinum: Pricing and availability
In India, the Hero Destini 125 Platinum scooter carries a price-tag of Rs. 72,050. In comparison, the standard model starts at Rs. 66,960 and goes up to Rs. 72,250 (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).