Japanese automaker Honda has revealed the 2022 version of its Grom 125 mini bike. It is available in two trims: Standard and ABS. As for the highlights, the vehicle sports a refreshed look and comes with a digital instrument console as well as an all-LED lighting setup. It draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 125cc engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design The vehicle has a full-LED lighting setup

The 2022 Honda Grom 125 sits on a steel backbone frame and sports a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat, and rounded mirrors. The bike packs a digital instrument console and an all-LED lighting setup. It comes in Queen Bee Yellow, Candy Blue, Pearl White, and Matte Black Metallic colors. An optional SP package adds special graphics, alloy wheels, and golden brake calipers.

Information It runs on a 10hp, 125cc engine

The 2022 Honda Grom 125 draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 125cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill generates 9.64hp of maximum power at 7,250rpm, 10.5Nm of torque at 5,500rpm, and allows the vehicle to clock a top speed of 94km/h.

Safety Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure safety

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 Honda Grom 125 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with ABS as optional for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2022 Honda Grom 125: Pricing and availability