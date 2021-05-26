2021 Triumph Bonneville Speed Twin teased; debut on June 1

Prior to its global debut on June 1, British automaker Triumph has teased its latest generation Bonneville Speed Twin motorcycle. It should be launched in India within the next few months. As per the teaser, the new bike will have a more premium styling, better specifications, improved handling, and shall deliver higher performance. Here are more details.

Design

The bike should have a full-LED lighting setup

The 2021 Triumph Speed Twin will have a naked sporty design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat, an upswept exhaust, as well as rounded headlights, turn indicators and mirrors. It will pack a twin-pod semi-digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and shall ride on alloy wheels. The bike might have a 14.5-liter fuel tank and tip the scales at 196kg.

Information

It will be fueled by a 1,200cc liquid-cooled engine

The 2021 Triumph Speed Twin is likely to draw power from a BS6-compliant 1,200cc liquid-cooled engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. On the current-generation model, the mill generates a maximum power of 95.6hp at 6,750rpm and a peak torque of 112Nm at 4,950rpm.

Safety

The bike might have 41mm inverted front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Triumph Speed Twin is expected to be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are likely to be taken care of by 41mm inverted front forks and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

2021 Triumph Bonneville Speed Twin: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2021 Triumph Speed Twin will be announced at the time of unveiling on June 1. However, in India, the bike is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).