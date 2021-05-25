2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber bike launched at Rs. 11.75 lakh

British automaker Triumph has launched the 2021 iteration of its Bonneville Bobber motorcycle in India. Its price starts at Rs 11.75 lakh. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an eye-catching design and comes with a tweaked semi-digital instrument cluster and a rounded headlight. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 1,200cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

The bike is offered in three shades

The 2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a rider-only seat, a twin-sided exhaust, and a rounded headlight. Black powder-coated engine covers, sprocket cover, and cam covers enhance styling. It packs a semi-digital instrument console, a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, and rides on wire-spoked wheels. The bike comes in Jet Black, Cordovan Red, and Matte Strom Grey with Matte Ironstone colors.

It is fueled by a 77hp, 1,200cc engine

The 2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber draws power from a BS6-compliant 1,200cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 76.9hp at 6,100rpm and 106Nm of peak torque at 4,000rpm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The bike offers two riding modes

In terms of safety equipment, the 2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, and switchable traction control. It also has two riding modes: Road and Rain. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 47mm forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber: Pricing

In India, the 2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber starts at Rs. 11.75 lakh for the Jet Black color. The Cordovan Red variant is priced at Rs. 11.88 lakh while the Matte Strom Grey with Matte Ironstone color option costs Rs. 12.05 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).