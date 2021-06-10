2022 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV, with two engine choices, revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 10, 2021, 11:45 am

Toyota reveals its 2022 Land Cruiser SUV

Toyota has revealed the 2022 version of its Land Cruiser SUV based on the TNGA platform. It will go on sale in the global markets later this year. As for the highlights, the car has a refreshed design and is 200kg lighter than its predecessor. It also has a revamped cabin and is offered with a choice of two engines. Here are more details.

Information

A GR Sport variant has also been teased

Toyota has also teased a GR Sport variant of the Land Cruiser with a more aggressive design and a massive black mesh grille. However, its specifications, features, and other details will be announced at the time of unveiling later this year.

Exteriors

The car has a massive grille and a powered tailgate

The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser has an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular hood, a large grille with chrome slats, and sleek headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, side-steppers, and designer wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a window wiper, and a powered tailgate are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Interiors

The vehicle offers a head-up display and fingerprint authentication system

The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser has a spacious cabin with a head-up display, an air ionizer, a fingerprint authentication system, a wireless smartphone charger, and an electrically adjustable steering wheel. It packs a 9.0-inch/12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For safety, multiple airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control are available.

Power

The SUV is offered with two engine options

Toyota Land Cruiser packs a 3.5-liter V6 twin-turbo petrol engine that makes 409hp/650Nm and a 3.3-liter twin-turbo diesel mill that generates 305hp/700Nm. Both the motors are linked to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. For improved off-roading, the SUV has an electronically-controlled kinetic dynamic suspension stabilization (E-KDSS) system, adaptive variable suspension (AVS), a Multi-Terrain Select system, a new Crawl Control system, and a Multi-Terrain Monitor system.

Information

2022 Toyota Land Cruiser: Availability

The pricing details of the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser are yet to be revealed. However, the SUV will be up for grabs in markets such as Russia and the Middle East this summer.