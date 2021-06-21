SKODA KUSHAQ to be delivered in India from July onwards

Delivery timeline of SKODA KUSHAQ revealed

The SKODA KUSHAQ will be launched in India with 1.0-liter and 1.5-liter TSI engine options on June 28. Deliveries of the KUSHAQ 1.0 will commence by July 12, while the KUSHAQ 1.5 will be offered to customers by July-end. As for the highlights, the car has an imposing look and an upmarket cabin with lots of features. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car sports a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille and sleek headlamps

The SKODA KUSHAQ features a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille, silver-finished skid plates, narrow headlamps, and wrap-around taillights. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the SUV has a wheelbase of 2,651mm and is 4,225mm long. It is expected to be offered in three trims: Active, Ambition, and Style.

Information

There will be two engines on offer

In India, the SKODA KUSHAQ will be offered with a 1.0-liter petrol engine that makes 114hp/175Nm and a 1.5-liter petrol motor that generates 148hp/250Nm. The mills will be mated to a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic torque converter, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle has a sunroof and six airbags

The SKODA KUSHAQ has a spacious cabin with a sunroof, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, leatherette upholstery, in-car Wi-Fi, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for connected car technology. For safety, the SUV gets six airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, a multi-collision braking system, electronic stability control and hill start assist, among others.

Information

SKODA KUSHAQ: Pricing and rivals

In India, the SKODA KUSHAQ is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price-point, it will take on rivals such as the Hyundai CRETA, Tata Harrier, Nissan KICKS, and MG Hector.