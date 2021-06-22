Prior to unveiling, 2022 Toyota Tundra previewed in official image

Prior to its unveiling later this year, Japanese automaker Toyota has released an image of the TRD Pro variant of its 2022 Tundra truck. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an imposing look and is expected to draw power from a 3.5-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 engine. However, the interiors are yet to be revealed. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The truck has a huge black grille and 18-inch wheels

The 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro has an aggressive design, featuring a muscular hood, sleek headlights, and a large black grille bearing three integrated LED light bars. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, side-steppers, and 18-inch black wheels covered in all-terrain Falken Wildpeak tires. Vertically-positioned taillights and a tailgate with TRD Pro stamping are available on the rear end.

Information

It will be fueled by a 3.5-liter V6 engine

Under the hood, the 2022 Toyota Tundra is rumored to draw power from a 3.5-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 engine that will generate over 381hp of maximum power. A hybrid powertrain might also be on offer.

Interiors

The vehicle will have a large trunk and multiple airbags

The 2022 Toyota Tundra should have a spacious cabin with parking sensors, auto climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. A large trunk will also be available. The truck is likely to house a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera should ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

2022 Toyota Tundra: Pricing and availability

The Toyota Tundra is expected to break cover later this year. In the US, the truck is likely to carry a starting price-tag of around $36,000 (around Rs. 26.7 lakh) and the TRD Pro variant might be priced just over $50,000 (roughly Rs. 37 lakh).