Ducati SuperSport 950 debuts in India at Rs. 13.49 lakh

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 09, 2021, 02:44 pm

Ducati has officially launched its premium sportsbike, the SuperSport 950, in the Indian market. It starts at Rs. 13.49 lakh and comes in standard SuperSport 950 and SuperSport 950S variants. The motorcycle offers a fully-faired design, a range of electronic riding aids, and a BS6-compliant 937cc Ducati Testastretta engine, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

It sports a digital instrument console and full-LED lighting

Ducati SuperSport 950 Ducati SuperSport 950S

The Ducati SuperSport 950 sits on a trellis frame and features a dual-headlamp cluster, a raised windscreen, a muscular fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, and an upswept twin-barrel exhaust. It also houses an all-LED lighting arrangement, a digital instrument console, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. The SuperSport 950S gets a Ducati Red 'Tag' on the wheel rims.

Information

A 110hp engine fuels the vehicle

The Ducati SuperSport 950 is powered by a BS6-compliant 937cc, Testastretta L-twin engine that generates 110hp of power at 9,000rpm and 93Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

It offers three riding modes

The Ducati SuperSport 950 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with Bosch Cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, and Ducati Quick Shift. It offers three riding modes: Sport, Touring, and Urban. The suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by a 48mm fork on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information

How much does it cost?

The Ducati SuperSport 950 starts at Rs. 13.49 lakh for the standard SuperSport 950 variant while for the SuperSport 950S, you will have to shell out Rs. 15.49 lakh and Rs. 15.69 lakh for the red and white color options, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).