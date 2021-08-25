2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 to be launched in India soon

Launch timeline of 2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 revealed

Italian automaker Ducati is expected to launch its 2021 SuperSport 950 motorbike in India in the coming weeks. To recall, it was unveiled in November last year. As for the highlights, the motorcycle has a Panigale V4-inspired look and gets several electronic riding aids. It is fueled by a 937cc, Testastretta L-Twin engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has full-LED lighting and a windshield

The 2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 has a muscular fuel tank, a twin-barrel exhaust, a raised windshield, air vents, and golden-colored front forks. It packs an all-LED setup for lighting and a 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster. A 950 S variant that sports white and red paintwork, a single-sided aluminium swingarm, a passenger seat cowl, and red stripes on the alloy wheels, will also be launched.

Information

It runs on a 110hp, 937cc engine

The 2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 is powered by a Euro 5-compliant 937cc, Testastretta L-Twin engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter. The mill generates 110hp of maximum power at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 93Nm at 6,500rpm.

Safety

It gets three riding modes

The Ducati SuperSport 950 is equipped with disc brakes, traction control, cornering ABS, and wheelie control. It also gets three riding modes: Urban, Touring, and Sport. Suspension duties on the standard model are handled by 43mm inverted front forks and a Sachs-sourced rear mono-shock. The S variant gets 48mm Ohlins inverted front forks and an Ohlins mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Ducati SuperSport 950: Pricing and availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the 2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, the bike is expected to be priced at around Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom).