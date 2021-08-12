Aprilia RS 660 may be launched in India next week

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 12, 2021, 11:31 pm

Aprilia RS 660 may debut in India on August 19

Italian automaker Aprilia is expected to launch its RS 660 motorbike in India on August 19, alongside the 75th edition Vespa. It should be available in three shades. As for the highlights, the bike has an aggressive look and is offered with a host of electronic riding aids. It draws power from a 659cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

Design

The bike offers all-LED lighting and a TFT instrument console

The Aprilia RS 660 has a muscular fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, an under-belly exhaust, golden-colored front forks, and a raised windscreen. The bike packs a color TFT instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on designer orange-colored wheels. In India, it should be up for grabs in three shades: Lava Red, Acid Gold, and Black Apex.

Information

It is fueled by a 101hp, 659cc engine

The Aprilia RS 660 is powered by a 659cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates 101hp of maximum power at 10,500rpm and 67Nm of peak torque at 8,500rpm. The motor is mated to an Aprilia Quick Shift (AQS) gearbox.

Safety

Five ride modes are available

To ensure the rider's safety, the Aprilia RS 660 has disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with traction control, engine brake control, wheelie control, and cruise control. It also offers five ride modes: Commute, Dynamic, Individual, Challenge, and Time Attack. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by 41mm inverted front forks and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Aprilia RS 660: Pricing and rivals

In India, the Aprilia RS 660 will carry a price-tag of around Rs. 13.4 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price-point, the bike will go against rivals such as the Kawasaki Ninja 650 and Honda CBR650R.