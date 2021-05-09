Aprilia launches its RS 660 supersport bike in the Philippines

Italian automaker Aprilia has launched its RS 660 middleweight supersport motorcycle in the Philippines. It is also listed on the brand's Indian website and should debut here later this year. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an aggressive design and is offered with a host of electronic riding aids. It is powered by a 659cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has a twin-pod headlight

The Aprilia RS 660 has a fully-faired look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, a compact exhaust canister, a twin-pod headlight, and a raised windscreen. The bike packs a digital instrument cluster, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on designer wheels. It weighs 189kg and is up for grabs in three shades: Lava Red, Acid Gold, and Black Apex.

Information

It is fueled by a 100hp, 659cc engine

The Aprilia RS 660 draws power from a 659cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 101hp at 10,500rpm and 67Nm of peak torque at 8,500rpm. The mill is linked to an Aprilia Quick Shift (AQS) gearbox.

Safety

It has a mono-shock unit on the rear

In terms of safety equipment, the Aprilia RS 660 comes with disc brakes on both wheels along with traction control, wheelie control, and cruise control. It also offers five ride modes: Commute, Challenge, Dynamic, Individual, and Time Attack. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are handled by 41mm Kayaba inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Aprilia RS 660: Pricing and availability

In the Philippines, the Aprilia RS 660 carries a price tag of PHP 8,60,000 (roughly Rs. 13.2 lakh). In India, it should cost around Rs. 12-13 lakh (ex-showroom) and will take on the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R.