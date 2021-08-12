Production-ready Pininfarina Battista debuts with a 1,900hp electric powertrain

Pininfarina Battista's production model revealed

Mahindra-owned Pininfarina has unveiled the production model of its zero-emission Battista electric hypercar at the Monterey Car Week in California. It comes with a striking design, an upmarket cabin, and a high-performance quad-motor electric powertrain that delivers a mind-numbing 1,900hp of power. Only 150 units will be produced, five of which will be developed as a special Anniversario trim. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It sports 21-inch 'Impulso' wheels

The production-specific Pininfarina Battista looks similar to the prototype model. It features a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a front splitter, a charging port, an active diffuser, and large rear wings. For lighting, it houses split LED taillights and sleek headlights connected with an LED strip. On the sides, the vehicle is flanked by dihedral doors, body-colored ORVMs, and 21-inch 'Impulso' wheels.

Information

The vehicle has a top-speed of 350km/h

Pininfarina Battista draws power from four electric motors and a 120kWh battery. The powertrain produces 1,900hp of peak power, 2,300Nm of torque, and has a claimed top-speed and range of 350km/h and 500km, respectively. The hypercar can sprint from 0-100km/h in under two seconds.

Interiors

A multifunctional steering wheel is available inside the cabin

The Pininfarina Battista offers a driver-centric and tech-forward cabin with a 2-seater configuration, premium upholstery, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It has a digital driver's display, a small digital speedometer, and an infotainment console, with all the three angled toward the driver. For safety, the electric vehicle gets multiple airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, and ABS with EBD, among other features.

Information

Pininfarina Battista: Pricing and availability

The Pininfarina Battista will majorly be available in left-hand drive markets and is expected to be up for grabs in early-2022. As for the pocket-pinch, it is likely to be priced at around £1.7 million (roughly Rs. 17.5 crore).