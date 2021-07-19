Audi RS 3 breaks cover in sedan and hatchback forms

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 19, 2021, 06:27 pm

2022 Audi RS 3 unveiled in Europe

Audi has revealed its 2022 RS 3 in both sedan as well as hatchback forms. They will be up for grabs in Europe from August. As for the highlights, the cars have an aggressive design and a premium cabin with lots of tech-laden features. They are powered by a 2.5-liter, turbocharged, inline-five engine and have a top-speed of 290km/h. Here are more details.

Exteriors

RS 3 has a hexagonal mesh grille and LED taillights

The 2022 Audi RS 3 has a blacked-out hexagonal mesh grille, air vents in the bumper corners, slit-like vents in the front fenders, and sleek headlights. It is flanked by aggressive side skirts, flared wheel arches, ORVMs, and designer wheels. Twin oval exhaust tips, a gloss black diffuser, kinked-LED taillights, and a subtle roof spoiler/decklid spoiler are available on the rear.

Interiors

The vehicles offer a head-up display and flat-bottom steering wheel

The Audi RS 3 has a spacious cabin, featuring a honeycomb seat quilting with red, green, or black contrast stitching, a head-up display, carbon fiber trim, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 12.3-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit gauge cluster and a 10.1-inch MIB3 infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags and ABS with EBD ensure the passengers' safety.

Performance

They are fueled by a 394hp, 2.5-liter engine

The 2022 Audi RS 3 is powered by a 2.5-liter, turbocharged, inline-five engine that makes 394hp/500Nm and comes linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox as well as a Quattro all-wheel-drive system. Both the hatchback and sedan styles can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds and attain a top-speed of 290km/h. An adaptive suspension, with active dampers, ensures better performance on the road.

Information

2022 Audi RS 3: Pricing and availability

The 2022 Audi RS 3 will be sold in Europe from next month at a starting price-tag of €60,000 (around Rs. 53 lakh) for the hatchback (called Sportback) and €62,000 (roughly Rs. 54.7 lakh) for the sedan form.