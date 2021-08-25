2022 Porsche Taycan, with new colors and tech features, launched

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 25, 2021, 11:57 am

Porsche reveals its 2022 Taycan EV

Porsche has revealed the 2022 version of its Taycan EV in the US. It will arrive at dealerships by the end of this year. The premium four-wheeler is available in several new shades and gets new tech features like Android Auto and remote-park, which lets you park the car via a smartphone app. It is available with a choice of two battery packs.

Exteriors

The car has L-shaped headlights and star-spoked wheels

The 2022 Porsche Taycan has a sloping roofline, a sculpted hood, inverted L-shaped LED headlights, a full-width LED taillight, and a wide air vent. It is flanked by door-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and star-spoked wheels. The car is offered in 17 standard shades. It can also be availed in 65 additional colors including Acid Green, Riviera Blue, and Rubystar via Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur.

Information

Two battery options are offered

The 2022 Porsche Taycan packs two electric motors mated to a 71kWh or an 83.7kWh battery pack. The range estimates of the new model are yet to be revealed. For reference, the 2021 Taycan has a range of up to 365km per charge.

Interiors

The vehicle gets Apple CarPlay and heated rear seats

The 2022 Porsche Taycan has a luxurious 4-seater cabin, featuring massaging front seats, heated rear seats, 4-zone climate control, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 16.8-inch curved digital instrument cluster and an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. Multiple airbags, forward-collision warning, automated emergency braking, remote-park facility, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keeping assist ensure safety.

Information

2022 Porsche Taycan: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2022 Porsche Taycan carries a starting price-tag of $81,250 (around Rs. 60.3 lakh) for the base rear-wheel-drive model. It will make way to the showrooms by the end of 2021.