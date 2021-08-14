Honda U-Be entry-level electric scooter goes global

Honda U-Be e-scooter introduced globally

Japanese automaker Honda has introduced its U-Be electric scooter in the global markets. It was launched in China earlier this month, along with the company's U-Go model. The Honda U-Be carries a minimalistic and a simple design, and an LCD instrument cluster. It gets a 350W electric motor paired with three different battery pack choices. Here's our roundup.

Design

The scooter is available in three color options

Honda U-Be sits on a steel underbone frame and features a modern look with a headlight-mounted apron, a rider-only saddle, and a chopped-off tail section resulting in bulging out of the rear wheel. It also houses an LCD instrument panel, an all-LED lighting arrangement, a USB charging port, and rides on 10-inch wheels. The two-wheeler is available in White, Gray, Red, and Blue colors.

Information

It offers a top-speed of 25km/h

The Honda U-Be packs a 350W permanent magnet hub motor, paired with three battery pack options, including 48V-15Ah, 48V-20Ah and 48V-24Ah, which deliver a range of 55km, 70km, and 85km, respectively. The top-speed is rated at just 25km/h.

Safety

Telescopic forks are available on the front

To ensure the rider's safety, the Honda U-Be is equipped with a combination of disc and drum brakes on both the wheels, depending upon the variant. Suspension duties on the electric scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a pair of preload adjustable shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

Honda U-Be: Pricing and availability

The global pricing details of the Honda U-Be scooter are unknown as of now. In China, it carries a starting price-tag of CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 35,500). However, it is unlikely to debut in India.