Italian automaker Piaggio has unveiled its latest One electric scooter in China, prior to its global premiere on May 28. It is focused at a young audience and was unsurprisingly showcased on TikTok. As for the key highlights, the e-scooter comes with a minimalist yet sporty design, a digital instrument panel, and removable Lithium-ion battery packs. Here's our roundup.

Design

It offers an all-LED lighting setup

The Piaggio One features a dual-tone paint scheme, a flat-type single-piece seat, blacked-out wheels, and keyless ignition. For lighting, there is an LED headlight with DRLs, an LED taillight, and LED turn indicators. It packs a digital instrument cluster that is expected to offer support for smartphone connectivity via an app. The screen also has an ambient light sensor for automatically adjusting the brightness.

Information

The vehicle will be available in multiple powertrain options

Details regarding the powertrain of the Piaggio One e-scooter have not been revealed as of now. However, the company has claimed that the two-wheeler will be offered in several motor options and battery capacities.

Safety

Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure rider's safety

On the safety front, the Piaggio One scooter is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It is unclear if it also gets ABS for improved handling. The suspension duties on the two wheeler are taken care of by a single-sided trailing-link unit on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

Piaggio One: Availability

The pricing and availability details regarding the Piaggio One e-scooter will be revealed at the time of its debut on May 28. It will make its way to the European markets around June but is unlikely to arrive in India anytime soon.