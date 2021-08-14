Hyundai i20 N Line could be unveiled on August 24

Auto giant Hyundai will reportedly unveil its i20 N Line in India on August 24 while the prices will be announced sometime in September. It will be offered in N6 and N8 variants and will come with a sporty design and a feature-rich cabin. The four-wheeler will be fueled by a BS6-compliant turbocharged engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It sports 17-inch alloy wheels

The Hyundai i20 N Line features an eye-catching look with a sculpted bonnet, a sloping roofline, a large blacked-out grille, and swept back headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler, shark fin antenna, dual exhausts, and Z-shaped wrap-around taillights connected with a strip are available on the rear section.

A 118hp engine will fuel the four-wheeler

In India, the Hyundai i20 N Line will draw power from a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor that churns out 118hp of power and 172Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by an iMT or a DCT gearbox.

Interiors

The car houses a multifunctional steering wheel

The Hyundai i20 N Line offers a spacious cabin with a 5-seater configuration, contrast red stitching on the seats and hand brake lever, and a 3-spoke multifunctional leather steering wheel. It also packs a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Blue Link connected car technology. For safety, the vehicle provides multiple airbags and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Hyundai i20 N Line: Pricing

The official pricing details of the Hyundai i20 N Line will be announced at the time of its launch in India in September. However, going by its specifications, it could be priced at around Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom).