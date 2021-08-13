SKODA commences deliveries of KUSHAQ's 1.5-liter TSI variant

Czech automaker SKODA has begun delivering the 1.5-liter TSI variant of its KUSHAQ SUV in India. To recall, it was launched here in June this year, with 1.0-liter and 1.5-liter petrol engine choices. Deliveries of the former had already commenced last month. The vehicle offers an aggressive design and a new-age cabin with a host of features. Here's our roundup.

The SKODA KUSHAQ features an eye-catching look with a chrome surrounded grille, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, a silvered skid plate, sleek LED headlights, and LED DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler and wrap-around split LED taillamps are present on the rear portion of the car.

The SKODA KUSHAQ comes with a 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder TSI petrol motor that produces 113hp/178Nm and a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder petrol mill that delivers 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, or a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

The SKODA KUSHAQ offers a 5-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, an electric sunroof, rear parking sensor, and automatic climate control. It also packs six speakers and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Dual airbags, electronic stability control, "Follow Me Home" headlamps, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD ensure safety of the passengers.

In India, the SKODA KUSHAQ carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 10.49 lakh for the base-end Active (1.0-liter) model and goes up to Rs. 17.59 lakh for the top-spec Style DSG (1.5-liter) variant (both prices, ex-showroom).